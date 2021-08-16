Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.21. 4,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,704. Avaya has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 339.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. Avaya’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

