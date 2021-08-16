AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 221,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 213,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 3.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

