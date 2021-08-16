B. Riley Upgrades The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to “Buy”

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

