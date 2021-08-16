Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €315.81 ($371.54).

Shares of ADS opened at €319.30 ($375.65) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €307.66. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

