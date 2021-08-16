Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €210.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BC8. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €184.43 ($216.97).

Shares of BC8 opened at €116.23 ($136.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €162.84. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

