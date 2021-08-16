Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.15. Bandwidth has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84, a PEG ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

