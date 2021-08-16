Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bangkok Bank Public stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DBS Vickers raised Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie lowered Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

