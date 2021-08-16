Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,592 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $28,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 171,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 139,579 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

