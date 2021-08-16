Barclays Raises Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target to $32.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.05.

Sotera Health stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.21. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

