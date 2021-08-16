Barclays Trims GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price to $10.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOCO. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.54.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $4.07 on Friday. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,532.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 649,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

