Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in ASML by 51.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $788.96 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $805.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $719.74. The company has a market capitalization of $331.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.