BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BBSEY opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing insurance products.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.