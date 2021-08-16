BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Short Interest Down 43.3% in July

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCTG. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 300,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 143.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTG opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76. BCTG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

