Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 11,236 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.34. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

