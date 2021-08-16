Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $15,680.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00021910 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

