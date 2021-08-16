Beefy.Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.47 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,131.99 or 0.02458384 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $81.50 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00294943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00039672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.