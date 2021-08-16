Benchmark Protocol Price Reaches $1.33 on Top Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 2% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $138,691.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.64 or 0.00937926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00110961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047768 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 15,289,174 coins and its circulating supply is 7,386,481 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.