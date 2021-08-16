Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

LON:MRL opened at GBX 804 ($10.50) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £620.08 million and a PE ratio of -259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 828.91. Marlowe has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 909.75 ($11.89).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

