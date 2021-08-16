Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Get Marlowe alerts:

LON:MRL opened at GBX 804 ($10.50) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £620.08 million and a PE ratio of -259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 828.91. Marlowe has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 909.75 ($11.89).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.