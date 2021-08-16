Berenberg Bank Cuts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 400

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.
LON DAL traded down GBX 14.25 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 306 ($4.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 342.39. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £681.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.