Berenberg Bank Cuts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 400

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

LON DAL traded down GBX 14.25 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 306 ($4.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 342.39. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £681.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

