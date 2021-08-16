Berenberg Bank Trims Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Target Price to C$1.50

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

GAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday.

GAU stock opened at C$1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$254.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 25.56, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.40.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

