Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BLI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 9.30. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

