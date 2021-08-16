BEST (BEST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BEST to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BEST has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $410.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

