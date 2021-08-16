BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $63.13 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.65.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 763,036 shares of company stock worth $50,463,947. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 560.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 51,460 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

