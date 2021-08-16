Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BILI. CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.70.

BILI opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $310,069,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $140,784,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

