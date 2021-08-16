BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $738,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $554,368.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,675. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 63.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

