BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading Up 30.7% This Week

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00912272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00108641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046622 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.