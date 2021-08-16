Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.80.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIR opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.