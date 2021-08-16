Bitball Treasure One Day Trading Volume Reaches $616,764.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $58.05 or 0.00125276 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $616,764.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

