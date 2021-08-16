Bitrue Coin Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00900737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102447 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

