BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.24. 289,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,283. The company has a market capitalization of $314.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $258,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 157,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

