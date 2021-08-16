BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Down 38.3% in July

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

