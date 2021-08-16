BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $943.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $943.17.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $914.65. 2,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $880.87. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $922.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 116.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.