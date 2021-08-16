BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 43.4% in July

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 247,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,912,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

BNY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. 286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

