Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Down 49.9% in July

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the July 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth $437,000.

NYSE:BGX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

