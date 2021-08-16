Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLU. BTIG Research began coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of BLU opened at $3.35 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $262.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

