BMO Capital Markets Raises Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ITP has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.50.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$31.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.21.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

