Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

