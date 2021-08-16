Bonded Finance (BOND) Achieves Market Cap of $5.52 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $97,520.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.41 or 0.00937905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00110790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. "

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

