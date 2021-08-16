Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $46,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

