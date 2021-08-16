Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was downgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BOZTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Danske raised shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BOZTY stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

