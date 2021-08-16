Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lifted to “Outperform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital currently has C$265.00 price target on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$257.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock opened at C$243.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 112.99. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$249.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$231.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.