Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Shares of MU opened at $70.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

