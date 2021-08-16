Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oncolytics Biotech were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

