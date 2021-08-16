Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BWB opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,383,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.