Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $15.96 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $449.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

