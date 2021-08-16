Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $49,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.56. 261,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,837,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

