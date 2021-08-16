Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $5,861,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

