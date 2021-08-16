Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) vs. W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Financial Contrast

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

52.8% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Broadmark Realty Capital and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 W. P. Carey 1 0 4 0 2.60

Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and W. P. Carey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $122.36 million 11.38 $90.23 million $0.71 14.79 W. P. Carey $1.21 billion 11.98 $455.36 million $4.74 16.59

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital. Broadmark Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 70.13% 8.01% 7.88% W. P. Carey 36.74% 6.52% 3.11%

Risk & Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out 118.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Broadmark Realty Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.