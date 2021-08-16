Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post sales of $650.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $648.80 million and the highest is $651.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BrightView by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. 133,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,751. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.