Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $769.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report sales of $769.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $761.03 million and the highest is $784.80 million. Donaldson reported sales of $617.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 43,370 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Donaldson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 669,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

